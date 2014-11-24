The Hangover News

Naked Rampage

​A GUY WENT ON A NAKED RAMPAGE AT A US AIRPORT

​​The 26-year-old man took off his clothes, climbed into a ceiling and then crashed through it to attack a pensioner

Logan International Airport (Photo by ​Prayitno)

(​via)

Videos by VICE

Police arrested a man at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Saturday afternoon after he stripped off his clothes and climbed into the ceiling of a women’s toilet. He quickly fell through it, before terrorising passengers, attacking an 84-year-old man.

Police said he attacked the old man by biting his ear and attempting to choke him with his own cane.

26-year-old Cameron Shenk was arrested for attempted murder, mayhem, assault and battery on a person over 60, assault on a police officer, and committing a lewd and lascivious act.

Terrorism

​A SUICIDE BOMBER ATTACKED A VOLLEYBALL MATCH IN AFGHANISTAN

​Up to 45 people were killed

VICE News: What We’re Leaving Behind

(​via)

A suicide bomber killed up to 45 people and injured more than 50, attacking a volleyball tournament in the east of Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

The bomber targeted a crowd gathering to watch an interstate volleyball tournament in Paktika province, which borders Pakistan.

It was ​reported that the attacks came after the Afghan parliament voted to allow US and Nato troops to remain in the country indefinitely.

Class War

​TEA WORKERS IN INDIA MURDERED THEIR BOSS

​They were angry because he hadn’t paid them for three months

Tea workers in India (Photo by ​Jean-Pierre Dalbéra)

(​via)

Workers on a tea plantation in eastern India murdered their boss on Sunday because they hadn’t been paid in three months. The owner of the estate was dragged out of a meeting about arrears by an angry mob who beat and stabbed him to death.

A local police officer told Agence France-Presse that, “our preliminary investigations have revealed that there was some issue of payments. It appears he was attacked by some sharp weapons”.

Tea workers are notoriously poorly paid and have a history of attacking their bosses. In 2012, tea workers in Assam ​burnt their boss and his wife to death.

Israel-Palestine

​ISRAELI SOLDIERS SHOT DEAD A PALESTINIAN MAN IN GAZA

​​The man was the first to be killed since Israel’s offensive on Gaza ended in August

(​via)

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces in the northern Gaza strip on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The man was identified as Fadel Mohammed Halawa, 32, by the heath ministry. However the Israeli military have not confirmed the killing.

It was reported that Halawa was searching for songbirds near the Israeli border when he was shot.