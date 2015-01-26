The Hangover News

This Week in UKIP

UKIP’S PARTY CHAIRMAN SAID HE STANDS BY THE BIGOTS

‘The Sunday Times’ revealed Matthew Richardson made the remarks last month

UKIP Chairman Matthew Richardson (Screen shot via)

According to The Sunday Times, UKIP Chairman Matthew Richardson made a very weird move regarding the Kippers’ whole “we’re not bigots, we just don’t like foreigners or black people’s faces” shtick by admitting to a room full of people that he stands by Britain’s bigots.

“I’ve said before, people talk about UKIP being bigots,” Richardson remarked last month. “There are hundreds of thousands of bigots in the United Kingdom and they deserve representation.”

Another Sunday newspaper revealed comments Richardson had made about the NHS.

The Sunday Mirror dug up quotes from speeches he gave in 2010, when he described the NHS as “the biggest waste of money […] in the UK”, adding it was at the heart of “the Reichstag bunker of socialism”.

Defending the bigotry comments, Nigel Farage explained that Richardson was only joking. And in response to the NHS stuff, Farage argued that Richardson was a member of the Conservatives at the time, presumably meaning his views are 100 percent completely different nowadays.

City Sieges

BOKO HARAM ATTACKED A NIGERIAN CITY

They’re trying to carve out their own Islamic state in northeastern Nigeria

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau

Boko Haram fighters launched an attack on the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria on Sunday morning.

Fighting was reported on the outskirts of the city as the Nigerian military carried out airstrikes.

The militants also reportedly attacked the city of Monguno, 86 miles north of Maiduguri.

Security sources told Reuters that the Nigerian military is overwhelmed by the insurgents.



Islamic State

ISLAMIC STATE EXECUTED A JAPANESE HOSTAGE

A video appears shows hostage Haruna Yukawa being beheaded

Islamic State beheaded a Japanese hostage on Saturday after a deadline for a ransom had passed.

The group are still holding a second hostage, Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, and have demanded /he be exchanged for a woman held in Jordan.

The two Japanese hostages appeared in an IS video on Tuesday, where the group made a ransom demand of $100 million (£67 million) for each man.



Local Heroes

PEOPLE IN NOTTINGHAM STOPPED BAILIFFS EVICTING A MAN WITH CANCER

A crowd of 500 blocked them from getting into his house

A crowd gathered outside Tom Crawford’s home, swarming one of the bailiffs’ vehicles (Screen shot via)

A crowd of 500 people prevented bailiffs from evicting a 63-year-old man from his Nottingham home on Friday.

Tom Crawford, who suffers from prostate cancer, had been ordered to leave his home by 10:30AM on Friday but was able to stay put with the help of 500 strangers who blocked the bailiffs cars and vans from getting near his house.

Crawford allegedly owes £43,000 in outstanding mortgage repayments and has been resisting bailiffs repossessing his home for at least six months.

In July of last year, 300 people turned up to defend his home when bailiffs tried to expel him.