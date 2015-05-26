The Hangover News

Gay Rights

IRELAND VOTED TO LEGALISE GAY MARRIAGE

An overwhelming majority voted yes in a referendum on same-sex marriage

A man celebrating the referendum result in Dublin (Photo by Sarah Meyler)

Ireland voted to legalise gay marriage this weekend, making it the first country to do so by referendum.

The overwhelming majority, 68 percent, voted yes to same-sex unions, prompting massive street parties in the centre of Dublin on Saturday night.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said, “With today’s vote we have disclosed who we are. We are a generous, compassionate, bold and joyful people who say yes to inclusion, yes to generosity, yes to love, yes to gay marriage.”



Islamic State

AN EX-BRITISH ARMY CHIEF URGED THE USE OF TROOPS AGAINST IS

He said airstrikes had failed to stop the militant group’s advances

Islamic State fighters near the border of Iraq and Syria

A former British Army chief urged the government to consider deploying ground troops in the fight against Islamic State.

Sir Richard Dannatt, former chief of the general staff, said the government should deploy 5,000 troops to fight IS in Iraq and Syria.

“Their default option of airstrikes and limited assistance to indigenous forces has failed thus far,” Sir Richard wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

The British government quickly rejected the call, with business secretary Sajid Javid telling Andrew Marr on Sunday: “The answer to this is not going to be British troops on the ground.”



Horrendous Scenes

MASS GRAVES OF TRAFFICKING VICTIMS WERE FOUND IN MALAYSIA

Up to 30 human trafficking detention camps were discovered this weekend

Hundreds of bodies in up to 139 mass graves were discovered in Malaysia this weekend; the deceased are thought to be the victims of human trafficking.

The graves are part of a series of human trafficking detention camps in Malaysian towns and villages bordering Thailand, the Malaysian government said on Sunday.

Media reports in Malaysia say the bodies found are those of migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Northern Malaysia is a key part of a people smuggling route that brings migrants into Southeast Asia by boat from Burma and Bangladesh.



Debt Mountain

THE GREEK GOVERNMENT SAID IT CAN’T AND WON’T REPAY ITS DEBTS

It said it simply doesn’t have the €1.6 billion it owes the IMF

The Hellenic parliament (Photo by ΠΑΣΟΚ via)

Greece cannot make its €1.6 billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on the 5th of June because it does not have the money, the Greek interior minister said this weekend.

“The four instalments for the IMF in June are €1.6 billion. This money will not be given and is not there to be given,” Nikos Voutsis said to Greek TV.

If Greece fails to repay the IMF in June, there’s a fear the country could default on all of its debts, which stand at €320 billion, which might push Greece to leave the Euro.



Top Lads

A GUY IN STOCKPORT WAS FOUND DUCT-TAPED TO A LAMPOST

His friends also taped a beer to him so he would have something to drink

A man taped to a lamppost, but not the man in the story below. (Photo via)

A guy wearing only his pants was duct-taped to a lamppost in Stockport on Saturday.

He was tied up, with his hands behind his back, near the local Wetherspoons with duct tape and cling film.

His assailants left him with a beer with a straw in it.

“Can’t believe no1s helped him,” one person lamented on Twitter.