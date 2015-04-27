The Hangover News

Natural Disasters

OVER 2,000 PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN AN EARTHQUAKE IN NEPAL

It was the most devastating earthquake to hit the country for 80 years

(via)

Videos by VICE

More than 2,000 people were killed and over 5,000 injured after an earthquake and its aftershocks hit Nepal this weekend. Rescuers were digging with their bare hands on Sunday in the search for survivors.

The earthquake, which hit on Saturday, measured 7.9 on the Richter scale and was the largest to strike the country since an earthquake in 1934, which killed 8,500.

The dozens of aftershocks have measured up to 6.7, and Nepalese authorities have warned they’ll continue for the next few days.

The earthquake and its aftershocks have flattened large parts of Kathmandu, destroyed ancient temples and triggered avalanches on Mount Everest, one of which killed 17 climbers on Sunday. It could be felt as far away as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tibet.

The international community promised monetary aid, medical experts and search and rescue teams to help with the aftermath of the disaster.



Austerity Britain

BRITAIN’S RICHEST ARE TWICE AS RICH AS THEY WERE TEN YEARS AGO

The combined wealth of the thousand richest Britons is £547 billion

Roman Abramovich, the tenth wealthiest person in Britain (Photo by Mark Freeman via)

(via)

The combined wealth of Britain’s 1,000 richest people has more than doubled in the last ten years, The Sunday Times revealed this weekend, rising from £250 billion in 2005 to £547 billion today.

The average personal wealth of a person on the rich list is £547 million.

This list showed that Britain has 117 billionaires, meaning we have the largest number of billionaires in the world after the USA, which has over 500 billionaires, and China, which has over 400.

A personal fortune of £100 million is required to make the top 1,000 list this year, up from £15 million 20 years ago.



Middle East Conflict

SAUDI ARABIAN PLANES AND SHIPS BOMBARDED YEMENI CITIES

The strikes were part of a campaign against Iranian-allied Houthi rebels

Footage of the Saudi airstrikes on Houthi rebels

(via)

On Sunday, Saudi Arabian jets bombed the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, while Saudi warships bombarded the southern city of Aden, in an ongoing military campaign against insurgent Houthi rebels.

After an armed insurgency against the reigning, Saudi-backed government, Houthi rebels took over Sanaa last September, forming a new government.

Saudi Arabia’s campaign against the Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, has been ongoing for nearly a month.

On Saturday the US aircraft carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the Persian Gulf. It’s believed the US fleet has moved into the area to dissuade an Iranian convoy from docking in Yemen.





The Housing Crisis

ANTI GENTRIFICATION PROTESTERS SMASHED UP FOXTONS IN BRIXTON

They also entered Brixton town hall and Brixton police station

A protester standing in front of the smashed up Foxtons in Brixton (Photo by Hani Richter)

(via)

Members of a “Reclaim Brixton” anti-gentrification protest smashed up the Brixton branch of Foxtons on Saturday.

The front window of the estate agents was completely smashed, and “yuppies” and “no evictions” spray painted inside.

After Foxtons was trashed, the protesters stormed the town hall but were forced out by police, before a number of demonstrators entered Brixton police station, where police deployed tear gas against them.

More than 1,000 people took part in the protest, which was largely peaceful.