The Hangover News

This weekend, Turkey launched airstrikes against Kurdish militant groups in Northern Iraq, ending a two-year ceasefire; continued strikes against Islamic State positions in Syria; and made mass internal arrests of terrorist suspects.

The strikes on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq are the first in four years and break a ceasefire brokered in 2013, signalling the potential resurgence of a civil war that has killed over 40,000 Kurds and Turks in the past 30 years.

On Friday and Saturday, Turkish police conducted a series of raids against terror suspects, arresting nearly 600 people, some with links to the PKK and ISIS.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said, “Strikes were carried out on targets of the Daesh [ISIS] terrorist group in Syria and the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq”, adding that Turkish forces “carried out [military operations] indiscriminately against all terrorist groups”.



HoL MEMBER WAS ACCUSED OF TAKING COCAINE WITH PROSTITUTES

Lord Sewel quickly resigned after the allegations were published

Lord Sewel, formerly deputy speaker and chairman of the Lords’ privileges and conduct committee, thus responsible for enforcing standards in the House of Lords, is shown allegedly taking cocaine with prostitutes in a Sun on Sunday video this weekend.

Footage obtained by the Sun appears to show the 69-year-old former Labour minister stripping naked in front of two women and snorting white powder from between their breasts.

One of the women says, “You’re such a party animal!”

Sewel replies: “I know. Disgusting, isn’t it?!”

Sewel’s wife Baroness D’Souza said his alleged behaviour was “shocking and unacceptable” and that she was reporting him to the police.



PARIS POLICE FIRED AT A CAR AHEAD OF TOUR DE FRANCE ARRIVAL

The car was driving at high speed past police barriers

Police in Paris fired shots at a car that sped through police barriers on the Champs-Elysees ahead of the Tour de France arrival on Sunday.

Shots were fired at the car, said to be a black Renault Twingo, after it crashed into a parked vehicle on the Place de la Concorde and sped off through a police barrier blocking the road.

French police said later that it was just a “minor incident” not related to terrorism, adding, “It’s just a simple refusal to comply, as there are many every day.”



‘JIHADI JOHN’ HAS REPORTEDLY FLED ISIS, FEARING FOR HIS OWN LIFE

The executioner worried that the group might kill him or hand him over to the West

The notorious Islamic State executioner Mohammed Emwazi, AKA “Jihadi John”, has allegedly fled Islamic State territory fearing capture by Western special forces and potential betrayal by fellow jihadists.

Emwazi, from West London, who beheaded British aid workers and American journalists, left the IS “caliphate” in Syria and Iraq for North Africa several weeks ago, after his identity was revealed, the Mirror reported.

Emwazi is reportedly terrified that “jealous” fellow jihadists will hunt him down and kill him.

“If they feel he is no longer of any use to them,” a source told the Mirror, ISIS would drop him “like a stone or worse”.



LONDON ANNOUNCED A CRACKDOWN ON ‘ANTISOCIAL’ SUPER-CARS

Kensington and Chelsea council want to penalise drivers

(Photo by Alex Horne)

Kensington and Chelsea borough council are considering a crackdown on “antisocial” super cars, revealing plans that, if passed, would make it a criminal offence to rev engines, accelerate rapidly or play loud music.

The plans would also make it illegal for drivers to beep the horn, leave the car running when stationary or drive in convoy.

Councillor Tim Ahern, in charge of environment in the borough, said, “There has been a lot of coverage of expensive cars racing around Knightsbridge and also parking up and revving their engines. We want to take steps to discourage these drivers from their antisocial behaviour.”