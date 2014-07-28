The Hangover News

Gaza Assault

ISRAEL TOOK HALF A DAY OFF FROM BOMBING GAZA

There was supposed to be a day-long ceasefire but it didn’t last

On the day that the Palestinian death toll in the current conflict grew to over a thousand, Israel announced a 24 hour pause to its assault on Gaza. But Saturday’s ceasefire lasted only 12 hours, Israel saying that Hamas had started to fire rockets across the border again.

Hamas said on Sunday that it would cease firing rockets into Israel for 24 hours, but it appeared the Israeli’s were not going to stop their airstrikes for a second time. Gazan health officials said eight people were killed by Israeli bombing on Sunday morning.

So far, 1,060 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them civilians, and at least 200 of them children. On the Israeli side, 43 soldiers and three civilians have died.

Protests in solidarity with Gaza were held across the world on Saturday. Up to 45,000 marched in London and in Paris 50 demonstrators were arrested after defying a ban on pro-Palestine protests and clashing with the police.

Chechnya

BARACK OBAMA HAS BEEN BANNED FROM CHECHNYA

Because of his country’s “terrorism”

Ramzan Kadyrov in a post from his own Instagram

The president of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, added the President of the United States to the list of people who were barred from visiting the country. Other names on the list include European Union politicians.

Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram that he’d banned Obama because of US and EU actions in Ukraine, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, which he referred to as “State Terrorism”.



Politician Paedophile Claims

DID TWO OF THATCHERS MINISTERS PARTY WITH RENT BOYS?

A current minister is under suspicion, too

Photo by Henry Langston

New revelations about a paedophile dossier, which was drawn up and handed to the then Home Secretary in the 1980s, suggest that a child sex abuse ring at Westminster could have extended right to the highest levels of the UK government.

The Sunday Mirror claimed that Sir Keith Joseph, Education Secretary from 1981-86, and Sir Rhodes Boyson, Minister of State for Social Security, went to parties where they had sex with underage rent-boys. The Sunday Mirror also claimed that at least one minister in the current government also attended the parties.

The Daily Mail revealed claims from Thatcher’s former bodyguard that her close aide and later deputy chairman of the Tory party, Peter Morrison, was a rumoured to be a paedophile.

Campaigners say that that several well-known current and former Westminster politicians have engaged in child abuse and would soon have to face up to the accusations.

Demolition

A POWER STATION GOT BLOWN UP

It looked pretty cool

In England, Didcot power station’s three cooling towers were blown up on Sunday. They had been looming over the Oxfordshire town for four decades and took about ten seconds to bring down. People ignored ‘elf and safety warnings to go and watch the weirdly theraputic scene.