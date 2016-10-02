The Hangover News

Brexit Is Coming

THERESA MAY ANNOUNCED BREXIT WILL BEGIN BY THE END OF MARCH

The PM finally named a deadline for starting the process of leaving the EU

More than three months after Britain voted to leave the EU, Theresa May used interviews on Sunday to reveal the government’s emerging timetable for Britain to quit the 28-member union.

The Prime Minister has said she will trigger Article 50 – the section of EU law that sets out how a country can leave the union – by the end of March, 2017, giving a further two years for the process to be negotiated.

May said that this means the UK will be a “sovereign and independent country once again” by early 2019.

May finds herself in a difficult position as the Conservatives begin their conference, stuck between party hardliners who want to trigger an immediate exit from the EU, and others arguing for a softer approach.



Taxing Questions

TRUMP ‘MIGHT HAVE AVOIDED INCOME TAX FOR 18 YEARS’

The candidate’s 1995 tax return was published by the ‘New York Times’

The New York Times claims to have obtained Donald Trump’s tax return for the year 1995, and reports that the documents show the presidential candidate may have avoided paying federal income tax in the US for up to 18 years

The documents show that Trump declared a $916 million loss in that year, an amount tax experts who analysed the documents described as so substantial that US law could have allowed him to cancel out an equivalent amount of taxable income until 2013.

Trump is the first major presidential candidate for decades not to release his tax returns.

While his campaign has not confirmed or denied the Times‘ findings, Trump has previously argued that legally avoiding tax “makes me smart”.



Terminal Protest

DEMONSTRATORS STAGED A “DIE IN” AGAINST EXPANDING HEATHROW

They argue that expanding London’s airports will accelerate climate change

With a decision on which of London’s airports is going to get a new runway expected later this month, hundreds of protesters gathered at Heathrow on Saturday to highlight their opposition to the move.

Campaign group Reclaim the Power created a cycle blockade of roads around the airport, while dozens of others staged a die-in inside.

The demonstrators were seeking to highlight the role of aviation in climate change, particularly in poorer countries, and calling for a ban on airport expansion in the UK.

Further protests were held at Gatwick, the other airport being considered for expansion.



Passing the Buk

A RUSSIAN COMPANY IS MAKING CHILDREN’S COTS IN THE SHAPE OF A MISSILE LAUNCHER

The design resembles the vehicle that shot down a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine

If you’ve ever dreamed – Kirk Van Houten style – of sleeping in a bed that resembles the most contentious piece of Russian military hardware this side of the Cold War, you could be in luck.

Alongside their usual range of sports cars and pirate ship-themed beds, a St Petersburg-based furniture manufacturer has started marketing a children’s cot modelled on the Buk missile launcher, the weapon that downed a civilian jet over eastern Ukraine in July of 2014.

All 298 of those on board the flight died and, just last week, international investigators pointed the blame at Russian-backed separatists. The Russian government has consistently denied involvement.

While the design of the cot has alarmed some in the country, the manufacturers have argued that there is “nothing unusual” about it, as some children do grow up to be soldiers, as with any other job.