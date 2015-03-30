The Hangover News

Aviation Tragedies

THE TRANSCRIPT FROM THE GERMANWINGS BLACK BOX WAS RELEASED

It reveals that Andreas Lubitz repeatedly tried to get the captain to leave the cockpit

Andreas Lubitz

Full transcripts from the black box voice recorder on Germanwings flight 9525 were released this weekend, revealing what happened after co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked his captain out of the cockpit.

According to the German paper Bild, Lubitz tried to get captain Patrick Sondheimer to go to the toilet twice within the first 20 minutes of the flight.

When he left, Lubitz locked the door and changed the autopilot from 38,000ft to 100ft, which eventually led to an emergency alarm sounding, before the captain can be heard shouting, “For god’s sake, open the door.”

Minutes later a “loud metallic banging against the door” is heard – which is thought to be the captain using a crowbar to try and gain access to the cockpit – along with the screams of passengers, before the captain’s last words: “Open the goddamn door.”

Lubitz reportedly said nothing the entire time, and his breathing is described as “normal” all the way up to the moment the plane crashed into the French Alps, killing him and the other 149 people onboard.





UK Election 2015

A POLL SHOWED LABOUR HAD A FOUR POINT LEAD OVER THE TORIES

The results were gathered after the party leaders’ TV debate

A poll conducted by YouGov for the Sunday Times showed that Labour had a four point lead over the Conservatives this weekend.

The poll, which was conducted after last week’s televised “debate” between Ed Miliband and David Cameron, put Labour at 36 percent and the Conservatives at 32 percent.

If this result is how ballots are cast in May it would give Labour a 60 seat majority in the House of Commons.

The current session of Parliament closed on Thursday and parties will spend their time over the next six weeks campaigning for the General Election on the 7th of May.





Middle East Conflicts

HOUTHI REBELS CLASHED WITH GOVERNMENT FORCES IN YEMEN

Shiite fighters are trying to capture the city of Aden, the president’s last stronghold

On Sunday, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels clashed with Yemeni government forces – which are backed by Saudi Arabia – in the city of Aden, the leader’s last stronghold in the country.

Troops loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said that they had recaptured Aden’s airport from the Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia began airstrikes on the Shiite Houthi rebels in Aden late last week, which the Yemeni health ministry said had so far killed 35 and wounded 88.

The Houthi rebels, representing a Shiite minority that accounts for about a third of Yemen’s population, captured the country’s capital Sanaa last year.



Ebola Precautions

SIERRA LEONE’S GOVERNMENT TRIED TO IMPOSE AN EBOLA ‘LOCKDOWN’

They ordered the entire population to stay at home from Friday to Sunday

An Ebola treatment centre in Sierra Leone (Photo via)

The government of Sierra Leone tried to force the entire population to stay at home this weekend in an attempt to stop the spread of Ebola. The government said the plan was for healthcare workers to go from door to door looking for signs of the disease.

The BBC reported that the “lockdown” was working on Friday, saying the streets of the capital Freetown were deserted.

However, Associated Press reported that Sierra Leoneans were crossing the border into Guinea to flee the lockdown, with troops from both countries deployed on the border to stop the movement.

On Sunday Guinea declared a “health emergency” in five regions, the first time it’s done so since the outbreak began.



Odd Couples

THE UK HAD ITS FIRST KNOWN SAME-SEX PRISON WEDDING

The newlyweds were both locked up for murdering gay men

Marc Goodwin and Mikhail Gallatinov (Background photo by Adam Jones via)

Two killers, who both murdered gay men, were married inside a high-security prison in Yorkshire this weekend.

Mikhail Gallatinov is a convicted paedophile who murdered a man he met through a gay chat line in 1997. His now husband Marc Goodwin was jailed a decade later for murdering a man in a “gay bashing” attack on the Blackpool seafront.

A source who visits the prison told the Guardian that many knew about the relationship before the marriage:

“These two guys were on separate wings at Full Sutton and used to meet – and have sex – in the prison library,” she said. “Then they managed to get on the same wing and had sex regularly.”

The Ministry of Justice have said the two men will not be allowed to share the same cell.