The Hangover News

Climate March

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS AROUND THE WORLD TOOK PART IN DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE

More than 2,000 protests occurred in hundreds of countries on the eve of a UN climate summit in Paris

(Thumbnail image by Etienne Rouillon)

Hundreds of thousands of people around the globe took part in protests against climate change on Sunday.

The demonstrations took place on the eve of a UN climate summit being held in Paris.

The main demonstration, planned to take place in Paris itself, was called off over security fears, but a small number of “black bloc” took the streets regardless and clashed with police, who fired tear gas and arrested 100.

The UN climate summit – COP 21, which starts today – will see over 190 nations gather in Paris to debate a possible agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Sabre Rattling

RUSSIA ANNOUNCED STRONG ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AGAINST TURKEY

The measures came four days after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in happier times (Photo: kremlin.ru via)

Russia announced a series of punishing economic sanctions against Turkey on Saturday, including bans on certain Turkish imports and curbs on Russian tourism in the country.

The sanctions, which also included restrictions on Turkish nationals working in Russia, come in response to Turkey’s shooting down of a Russian jet last week.

Russia is the second largest trading partner of Turkey, and last year alone 3 million Russians visited the country as tourists, making these sanctions extremely tough.

Charter flights from Russia have now been banned and Russian tour operators are no longer allowed to sell holidays to Turkey.

The sanctions come one day after Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russia was “playing with fire” in its military operations in Syria.



Fortress Europe

THE EU AND TURKEY PREPARED A DEAL TO STEM THE FLOW OF MIGRANTS TO EUROPE

The EU is offering Turkey money and closer ties in return for help to reduce migration

This weekend, leaders from the EU prepared to offer Turkey money and closer ties to member countries in exchange for Turkey stemming the flow of refugees and migrants to Europe.

The draft deal, seen by the Reuters news agency, said the European Union would reward Ankara with closer political ties if it stems the flow of migrants to the continent.

“Both sides will … with immediate effect, step up their active cooperation on migrants…, preventing travel to Turkey and the EU, ensuring … readmission provisions and swiftly returning migrants who are not in need of international protection to their countries of origin,” the draft agreement said.





Party Parents

POLICE ARRESTED A MOTHER WHO ALLEGEDLY GAVE OUT BEER AND WEED AT HER DAUGHTER’S SLUMBER PARTY

Texas police found pictures of the girls, aged 12 and 14, smoking cannabis from a Hello Kitty pipe on Instagram

Mandy Wells (Photo: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)

This weekend, Texan police arrested a mother who is accused of giving beer and weed to her daughter and her daughter’s friend at a slumber party.

Mandy Wells is accused of giving the girls, aged 12 and 14, two bottles of Coors Light and cannabis in a Hello Kitty pipe.

Following the “incident”, the police placed Wells’ three children in social care and Wells in custody with a $20,000 (€18,881) bail.