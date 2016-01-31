Michel Finds the Holy Key in Today’s Comic from Cecilia Valagussa By Cecilia Valagussa January 31, 2016, 6:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Cecilia on her website and Facebook. Tagged:Brussel, Cecilia Valagussa, Church, Comics!, Key!, mystery, Religion, saints, the holy key, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE (Photo via Aero Icarus) Questions That Still Need Answering: Two Years On from the Poo Plane 03.16.17 By Joel Golby I Wore a Different Slogan T-Shirt Every Day to See How it Changed My Life 03.13.17 By Oobah Butler I Wore a Music-Activated Vibrator to the Club Instead of Doing Drugs 02.24.17 By Lindsey Leonard Drag Queens Serve Us Their Best Protest Looks 02.22.17 By Kyle Casey Chu