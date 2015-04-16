

The author (wearing a shirt) and some hot bros / All photos by Angel Espinoza, Erin Bates, and Jennica Abrams

Last year, when I first brought you the hottest bros at Coachella, I had no trouble breezing through a couple parties that had plenty of hot ass bros to choose from. This was because I found a majority of them at Lacoste’s annual Coachella party, which has always set the bar for the most star-studded, best-looking crowd. I take it that sales of expensive polo shirts with crocodile logos on them must be way down since the Lacoste party didn’t happen this year. Consequently, I had to go to twice as many parties as last year—getting denied from two Tinder parties where I know I would have scored—and even break into the festival in order to find viable contenders. It wasn’t easy, but here they are, the hottest bros of Coachella 2015:

KATY PERRY’S GAY STYLIST BRO A.K.A. JOHNNY WUJEK



Spotted at: Neon Carnival

I’ll forgive you for all of Katy’s corny looks if you’ll just be my sugar daddy. I can stand the trucker hats, and that lisp is cute in like a Grimes way.

THE FASHEN BRO



Spotted at: The DFM House

We will hook up, and I will steal all your clothes. I hope you have that kilt in different colors and own the latest KTZ.

THE EURO BRODELS



Spotted at: Neon Carnival

Hair perfectly coiffed and faces cut from marble: I’m too hideous for you, but we make this work.

THE AM APPY BRODEL



Spotted at: The Retreat

A fine American specimen. I want to lie in your facial hair forever.

ANTONIO THE BROLOMBRIAN WAIT STAFFER



Spotted at: Coach Backstage

Imported from the coast of Colombia, Antonio fed me endless platters of burrata bruschetta and truffle burger sliders. I licked every morsel from his fingers as he whispered sweet Spanish nothings in my ear.

THE PRO SURFER BRO AKA LUKE DAVIS THE GREY



Spotted at: Neon Carnival

You’re good at riding waves, and I’m good at riding you. We’re perfect for each other.

THE AUSSIE BROS A.K.A. DARCY DINEEN AND FRIENDS



Spotted at: The Festival, during Gesaffelstein

Surfer/Skater/Photographer/InstagramCeleb/BAE

THE EDM TRAP BRO



Spotted at: LED Day Club during Flosstradamus

Fuck me with nothing but your bucket hat on.

THE LOWKEY TIMID BRO



Spotted at: LED Day Club during Flosstradamus

We all need a sensitive thug in our lives.

THE WHOLESOME FRAT BRO



Spotted at: LED Day Club during Flosstradamus

You have a kind face—the kind I’d like to cum on.

Jazper Abellera is literally risking his life to bring you Coachella coverage. Follow him on Twitter.