The author (wearing a shirt) and some hot bros / All photos by Angel Espinoza, Erin Bates, and Jennica Abrams
Last year, when I first brought you the hottest bros at Coachella, I had no trouble breezing through a couple parties that had plenty of hot ass bros to choose from. This was because I found a majority of them at Lacoste’s annual Coachella party, which has always set the bar for the most star-studded, best-looking crowd. I take it that sales of expensive polo shirts with crocodile logos on them must be way down since the Lacoste party didn’t happen this year. Consequently, I had to go to twice as many parties as last year—getting denied from two Tinder parties where I know I would have scored—and even break into the festival in order to find viable contenders. It wasn’t easy, but here they are, the hottest bros of Coachella 2015:
KATY PERRY’S GAY STYLIST BRO A.K.A. JOHNNY WUJEK
Spotted at: Neon Carnival
I’ll forgive you for all of Katy’s corny looks if you’ll just be my sugar daddy. I can stand the trucker hats, and that lisp is cute in like a Grimes way.
THE FASHEN BRO
Spotted at: The DFM House
We will hook up, and I will steal all your clothes. I hope you have that kilt in different colors and own the latest KTZ.
THE EURO BRODELS
Spotted at: Neon Carnival
Hair perfectly coiffed and faces cut from marble: I’m too hideous for you, but we make this work.
THE AM APPY BRODEL
Spotted at: The Retreat
A fine American specimen. I want to lie in your facial hair forever.
ANTONIO THE BROLOMBRIAN WAIT STAFFER
Spotted at: Coach Backstage
Imported from the coast of Colombia, Antonio fed me endless platters of burrata bruschetta and truffle burger sliders. I licked every morsel from his fingers as he whispered sweet Spanish nothings in my ear.
THE PRO SURFER BRO AKA LUKE DAVIS THE GREY
Spotted at: Neon Carnival
You’re good at riding waves, and I’m good at riding you. We’re perfect for each other.
THE AUSSIE BROS A.K.A. DARCY DINEEN AND FRIENDS
Spotted at: The Festival, during Gesaffelstein
Surfer/Skater/Photographer/InstagramCeleb/BAE
THE EDM TRAP BRO
Spotted at: LED Day Club during Flosstradamus
Fuck me with nothing but your bucket hat on.
THE LOWKEY TIMID BRO
Spotted at: LED Day Club during Flosstradamus
We all need a sensitive thug in our lives.
THE WHOLESOME FRAT BRO
Spotted at: LED Day Club during Flosstradamus
You have a kind face—the kind I’d like to cum on.
Jazper Abellera is literally risking his life to bring you Coachella coverage. Follow him on Twitter.