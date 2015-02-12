It’s 2015 and Some #Rare Spice Girls Songs Have Appeared!

At the tail-end of 1998, Geri Halliwell left the Spice Girls. The reasons behind the departure are unclear – maybe she’d had enough of choreographed dance routines or became intolerant to the aroma of seasoned pop music, but the split would later result in the group’s demise. Before that happened though, the remaining members – Baby, Scary, Sporty, and Posh – released an album called Forever.

By all accounts, the record flopped. With no “Wannabe”, “Who do you Think you Are”, “Stop” or “Say You’ll be There”, the record failed to produce a single that fitted the record’s namesake. Reviewers called it “curiously self-conscious and flat”. Roll around to 2015 though and the thirst for more music from the Spice Girls is real, with four tracks from that era “leaking” on to the internet.

Three of them have already been deleted from YouTube but for some reason the final track, “A Day in Your Life”, remains online. The song includes three important and not at all cliche life messages: dance like nobody’s watching; love like you’ve never been hurt; treasure every day. Great work girls. #SpiceUpYourLife.