The Life and Times of a Young Frustrated Writer By Kelsey Wroten June 11, 2015, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Kelsey Wroten’s website, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:cannonballs, Comics!, kelsey wroten, Vice comics, writer, Young Creatives Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE We Asked Drug Users What They Think of Other Drug Users 03.30.17 By Mahmood Fazal The State of the College Bro in 2017 03.30.17 By Mike Pearl We Dissected a Brain to Understand What Happens When You Die 03.28.17 By Julian Morgans Life Along Mexico’s Infamous Rail Tracks Where Migrants Hop Freights into the US 03.27.17 By Chris Donovan