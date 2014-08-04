The Message in Dems’ Video for “Never Have Never Will” Is Quit the City, Run Free

Building a following through a handful of videos and a press-repeat selection on Soundcloud, Dems have managed to keep a steady upward trajectory, touring with Azealia Banks and working on their debut record, while holding down their day jobs (Moss is a producer at urban radio station BBC 1Xtra.)

“Never Have, Never Will” is the kind of song that makes you feel #feelings. Understated like the video, it’s introspectively atmospheric: beats drip like water in an echo chamber over blanketed sonics and Moss’ hypnotic refrain. Quite the contrast from recent single, “Got No Brains,” a lighter, faster, UK garage-indebted track.

If you’re in the UK, go see them at their release show at Cargo in London on 8/14 where they’ll be performing with a choir and a string section. Whatta bunch of ballers.

Dems’ debut album, Muscle Memory, is out via Bad Life in October. Pre-order it here.

