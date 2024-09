Since the trading card game debuted in 1993, Magic: The Gathering has gone from being a niche hobby to an international phenomenon. Today some of its 10 million–plus disciples are so besotted with MTG that they’ve nicknamed it “cardboard crack.”

In this episode of American Obsessions, we follow a professional Magic player who dropped out of college to join the pro circuit, and we talk to two brothers as they wax nostalgic about the spells, creatures and mana of old.