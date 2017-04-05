The Official US Response to North Korea’s Missile Launch Is Not to Talk About It

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson weighed in on a missile fired toward Japan by North Korea Tuesday by announcing he would not be weighing in at all.

In an uncharacteristically terse statement for the agency, Tillerson confirmed the missile launch but made it clear he would not discuss the matter further.

“North Korea launched another intermediate-range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment,” the statement reads.

