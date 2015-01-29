The Pop Group and Asia Argento Team Up To Show Us the Strobe Heavy “Mad Truth”

The warning comes early, so you have no excuse; Horror royalty and actress/director Asia Argento is at the helm of The Pop Group‘s pulsing, neon strobe and black light laced video for “Mad Truth,” the band’s first single in 35 years. Those with aversions to funk rhythms, dookie ropes, attractive ladies in tribal face paint, and totally trippy strobe freak outs need not apply. Check it out above, it comes from their forthcoming LP due on February 23 (order yours).

Catch the post-punk band on a rare trip out of their native UK at the dates below.

THE POP GROUP on TOUR

March 1st Tokyo JP – Liquid Rooms

March 5th Adelaide AUS – Adelaide Festival

March 6th Sydney AUS – The Factory Theatre

March 7th Melbourne AUS – The Corner Hotel

March 11th San Francisco CA – Great American Music Hall

March 12th Seattle WA – Neumos Crystal Ball Reading Room

March 13th Chicago IL – Levitation Festival, Thalia Hall

March 17th New York NY – Bowery Ballroom

March 10th Los Angeles CA – Echoplex

March 14th Toronto ON – Lee’s Palace

March 16th Brooklyn NY – Rough Trade

March 19th – 22nd Austin TX – SXSW