The Rapture – Part Five By Rob Amos February 6, 2015, 10:09am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Part one / two / three / four eyeballcomix.co.uk Videos by VICE Tagged:ALIENS, boobs and fanny and stuff, Comics!, country fair, Eyeball Comix, hillbillies, human marlet, naked women, Rob Amos, The Rapture Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Man Versus Machine 04.07.17 By Astra Taylor; Ben Wizner; Daniel Pinchbeck; and more Inside a Drug Tourism Economy 04.06.17 By Allison Tierney Polyamorous People Tell Their Worst Breakup Stories 04.06.17 By Jesse Donaldson How ‘S-Town’ Explores the Murky Ethics of Privacy 04.06.17 By Corey Atad