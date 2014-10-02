The Real ‘True Detective’

Ten years ago, the town of Ponchatoula, Louisiana was traumatised when a local church’s secret Satan worship, ritualised child molestation and animal sacrifices came to light. Rust Cohle may be a fictional character, and time may not really be a flat circle, but that sounds an awful lot like the events of the first season of HBO’s hit True Detective.

In this episode of our brand-new series The Real, we went down to Ponchatoula to meet Stuart Murphy and Tom Tedder, two law enforcement officials who helped put these terrible, true events in Ponchatoula’s rearview mirror.