The Reality of Life as an Art Graduate By Pete Sharp October 26, 2015, 2:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard For more Pete Sharp, have a look at Pete Sharp Art. Tagged:art graduate, Comics!, Freelance, Pete Sharp Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE 10 Questions You’ve Always Wanted to Ask a Bouncer 04.07.17 By Christine Kewitz Man Versus Machine 04.07.17 By Astra Taylor; Ben Wizner; Daniel Pinchbeck; and more Inside a Drug Tourism Economy 04.06.17 By Allison Tierney How to Deal with Every Type of Asshole in Your Office 04.06.17 By Seth Ferranti