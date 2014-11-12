The Recovery That Wasn’t: Two Years Since Hurricane Sandy

Many of these residents continue to wait on funding for construction from NYC Build it Back, the program launched by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to allocate the nearly $2 billion in received federal aid. Until recently, the program had exhibited unmanageable bureaucratic problems — as of January this year, there had been no construction under the program.

VICE News spoke with those still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Sandy, and investigated what’s being done to bolster New York’s coastal communities and protect the population from future storms.