Check Out the Trailer for Our New Documentary ‘The Redemption of the Devil’

What happens when one of the wildest and most charismatic rockers in the industry hits 40? When he’s had more sex, drugs and rock’n’roll than you could possibly imagine. What does he turn to: Politics? God?

VICE presents The Redemption of the Devil, an intimate and at times brutally honest portrayal of a year in the life of Jesse “The Devil” Hughes. A year when he finally completes the recording of his band Eagles of Death Metal‘s fervently awaited new album with his childhood best friend, Josh Homme.

The film follows Jesse as he becomes ordained as a Catholic minister, his relationship with former adult film star Tuesday Cross becomes progressively intense and his passion for conservative politics leads him to seriously consider re-entering the political arena. At times, Jesse’s life seems endlessly explosive as he preaches the righteous and the right-wing with a gun in hand, while the ongoing battle for custody of his only child plays out in the wings.

The Redemption of the Devil is about as far away from a standard rock-umentary as you can imagine. The film will be available to download on iTunes on 2nd October and the Eagles of Death Metal’s new album, Zipper Down is released on the same day.