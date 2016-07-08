‘The Sound Guy,’ Today’s Comic by Jeff Mahannah By Jeff Mahannah July 8, 2016, 7:01am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Jeff Mahannah‘s Flickr. Tagged:Comics!, drum tech, Evergreen, funny comics, jeff mahannah, the sound guy, Vice comics, VICE US Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE People Tell Us Their Half Baked Reasons for Never Using Condoms 12.09.16 By Sam Nichols ‘Human Egg,’ Today’s Comic by Marian Bodenstein 11.26.16 By Marian Bodenstein Michael Avoids Responsibility in Today’s Comic by Stephen Maurice Graham 11.05.16 By Stephen Graham This Guy Turns Unsolicited Dick Pics Into Art 10.27.16 By Raymond van Mil