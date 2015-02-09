The Trailer for the NWA Biopic Will Make You Want to Break Stuff

After being touted, rumoured, but then not actually made more times more than a Jay Electronica record, filming started on the NWA biopic last summer and it pleases me to say there is probably now no way that this mouthwatering feature length isn’t going to happen, because they’ve gone and made the type of abrasive and provocative trailer that makes you want to bang on “Gangsta Gangsta” and start angrily shutting doors.

The preview (watch above) is split into two parts, opening with the real Dre and Ice Cube cruising round Compton, reminiscing on how much they bodied white America, hollering all their old neighbours, and having heart to hearts with Kendrick, The Game and anyone else with a few NWA memories to impart.

Then the second part switches from real life to the theatrical movie, reversing right back into 80s to capture the gangster rap five during their fiery incubation, on the cusp of all out cultural warfare.

It’s barely four minutes long, but there’s enough in there to quell any worries about the story being diluted by censors worried that the entire world might dance around street fires to undulations of G-funk on release day.

Straight Outta Compton is set to drop this August. Brace yourself.

