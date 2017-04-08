The Trump Restaurant in Syria Only Serves One Item

At Trump Grill, one of the Trump-branded restaurants inside Trump Tower, the entrees include a $34 filet mignon, a $22 Platinum Label burger and a $21 Mar-A-Lago club sandwich. At Trump restaurant in Kobani, Syria, the menu includes falafel sandwiches and…falafel sandwiches.

Yes, Waleed Shekhi, a well-meaning (or possibly misguided) Syrian Kurdish man, named his restaurant after the 45th President, in the hopes that the Trump name will help his business. He told a Kurdish news outlet that he wanted to express his gratitude to the United States for helping the Kurds in their ongoing fight against ISIS.

“He is the leader of the United States, the greatest country in the world,” Shekhi told ARA News. “We Kurds love the United States, so we love Donald Trump. That’s why I named my restaurant after him.”

This video was made in January, so no word how business is doing since the U.S. launched more than 50 tomahawk missiles on Syria earlier this week.

Shekhi told Kurdistan24 that the restaurant was just one of many jobs he had held in the past couple of years as he—and the city itself—try to piece themselves back together after years of conflict. He opened Trump almost exactly two years after the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Free Syrian Army, Peshmerga soldiers and some U.S. led-airstrikes joined forces to liberate Kobani from ISIS rule. (The U.S. Air Force has a recently expanded air base close to Kobani, which is in northern Syria, near the Turkish border).

