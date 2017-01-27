The Undeniable Beauty of Low-Fi Gaming

Back in November, Sony released the PS4 Pro, a more powerful system promising improved graphics, as well as 4K resolutions and High Dynamic Range Color. With the Pro, Sony is banking on the idea that people will see the advantages in a technology that’s far from mainstream, and not yet standardized.



Microsoft, Sony’s biggest competitor, is also aiming at this market with Project Scorpio, a system they’ve said will bring even greater performance. It’s a gamble that’s proven useful before—the Xbox 360 set HD as a minimum standard long before HDTVs were mainstream—but there’s a sense of insecurity surrounding all this talk of 4K. People are already claiming that his generation has become outdated, and the easiest way to assuage those fears is to give them more power, and bigger numbers. These large companies are deeply invested in the idea that greater technology means better art.



Meanwhile, there’s a growing number of artists intentionally pushing in the opposite direction. There’s an increasing appreciation for the artifacts and flaws of older technology, in the same way that the pristine quality of digital sound has influenced a resurgence in vinyl and cassettes.



