The VICE Morning Bulletin

Kurdish Iraqi fighters have launched an offensive to retake Sinjar from the Islamic State (Photo via)



Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.



US News

Mizzou Students Arrested

Two University of Missouri student were arrested for threats made against black students on social media. Yik Yak’s founder condemned “unacceptable” use of his anonymous messaging app after several threats were posted. —The Washington Post

Nation’s Biggest Wiretap May be Illegal

Justice Department lawyers fear a huge wiretap operation in Los Angeles—which involved the interception of calls and texts by suspected drug traffickers—may not be legal. Federal drug agents’ surveillance operation targeted a shipping corridor for heroin and methamphetamine. —USA Today

Koch: I’m Not Impressed

Charles Koch, billionaire Republican donor, has expressed his dismay with the GOP presidential candidates, saying he had “no plans” to support any of them. “I want to see whether somebody is going to make a difference,” he said. —CBS News

Judge Removes Baby from Lesbian Couple

A Utah judge has ordered a baby girl to be removed from her lesbian foster parents and placed with a heterosexual couple instead. The same-sex couple will now fight the order by the judge, who claimed “children do better in heterosexual homes”. —The Salt Lake Tribune

International News

Kurds Try to Recapture Town

Kurdish Iraqi fighters have launched an assault against the Islamic State in a bid to take back the town of Sinjar. Recapturing Sinjar would cut off a vital IS supply line, and the effort is back by US air strikes. —CNN

Sweden Introduces Border Control

Sweden is the latest European country to bring in border checks to control the influx of migrants. It comes as EU leaders discuss an emergency fund for Africa, a deal which would see African nations help stem the flow of migrants in return for money. —BBC News

Greeks Strike

Public services have shut down across Greece today, as workers hold the nation’s first general strike in protest against another round of austerity measures. Even journalists are on strike, pulling bulletins off the air. —AP

Troops Raid West Bank Hospital

Israeli forces have raided a hospital in the West Bank, shooting dead a Palestinian man. The undercover operation, which saw forces enter with someone pretending to be pregnant, resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing an Israeli settler. —Reuters

Jon Stewart calls Donald Trump a “troll”. (Photo via)

Everything Else

Stewart: Trump is a Troll

Jon Stewart made a triumphant return to stand-up comedy, dismissing Donald Trump as an “internet comment troll”. He ended his Stand up for Heroes routine by expressing his frustration with politics: “I’m done with this shit—done, done, done.” —The Hollywood Reporter

Very Important Planet Discovered

Astronomers have found an exoplanet made of rock and metal very much like our own. Known by the catchy name of GJ 1132b, one astronomer think it’s “the most important planet ever found outside the solar system”. —Los Angeles Times

Amnesty International: Ban Killer Robots

The human rights group wants a pre-emptive ban on the development of lethal autonomous weapons. “These (machines) aren’t outside the realm of possibility,” said Amnesty’s advocate on arms control. —Buzzfeed News

Medical Weed is Coming to New York

State governor Andrew Cuomo signed two bills to get (non-smokable) pot into the hands of the patients who really need it. Cuomo said “medical marijuana may alleviate their chronic pain and debilitating symptoms.” —VICE



