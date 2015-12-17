The VICE Morning Bulletin



Protests after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody (Photo via Flickr user Fibonacci Blue)

Everything you need to know in the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Freddie Gray Case Declared Mistrial

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against Baltimore police officer William Porter, after the jury were unable to reach a verdict. He is facing manslaughter charges for the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray in custody.More than 100 activists confronted cops in downtown Baltimore after the news was announced on Wednesday night. —The Washington Post

Videos by VICE

US and Cuba Reach Deal on Flights

The two nations have reached a preliminary agreement to resume direct commercial flights, meaning US airline could begin directly flying to Cuba within months. It follows the resumption of direct mail between the countries after a 52-year interruption. —NBC News

Feds Protect Colorado’s Weed

The US government has urged the Supreme Court not to hear a challenge against Colorado’s legalized marijuana laws. The Department of Justice responded to a lawsuit filed by Nebraska and Oklahoma, saying it was “appropriate” for the Supreme Court. —USA Today

Cancer Caused by Lifestyle Choices, Study Claims

A groundbreaking study by New York doctors indicates most cancers are caused by environmental factors and lifestyle choices, and not down to bad luck. The research suggests most cases of cancer are avoidable. —The Los Angeles Times

International News

Anti-migrant Riot in Holland

A meeting over a new refugee center in the small Dutch town of Geldermalsen had to be abandoned when anti-migrant protesters rioted. A crowd of 2,000 people tore down fences and threw fireworks at police, who responded with warning shots. —BBC News

Syrian Rebels Prepare Push on Islamic State

The US has supplied ammunition to Syrian rebel fighters in the north of the country as they prepare to battle with Islamic State for the town of al-Shadadi. But the shipment of has unnerved Turkey, because the Syrian Arabs in the north are allied with Kurdish fighters. —Reuters

Macedonia Might Change Its Name

The Macedonian prime minister says he is willing to discuss changing his country’s name. It would end a long-running dispute with the Greeks, who feel Macedonia stole the name from a Greek province when it declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. —The Guardian

Journalist Acquitted of Defaming South Korean President

A South Korean court has found a Japanese journalist not guilty of defaming President Park Geun-hye in a case that has inflamed tensions between the countries. Tatsuya Kato was indicted for writing about Park’s whereabouts on the day of a deadly ferry disaster. —The Japan Times



Abby Wambach. (Photo via Wikimedia)



Everything Else

Scotland is Kicking Trump’s Ass

Scotland’s leader Nicola Sturgeon has stripped Trump of an ambassadorial role in the country of his ancestors. After Donald also lost a legal battle to control land around his Scottish golf course, Scotland’s former leader called Trump a “loser”. —The Daily Beast

Wambach Retires

The US women’s soccer team has said goodbye to retiring legend Abby Wambach after her final game against China in New Orleans (the US lost 1-0). “It’s time to step away.” said Wambach. —The New York Times

New Orleans Wants Rid of Confederate Statues

A majority on the city council appears ready to take down four monuments to the Confederate South, including a towering statue of General Robert E. Lee. The mayor thinks white supremacy “should not be part of our future”. —AP

Global Shortage of Animal Poop

According to the latest research, the world is suffering from an acute shortage of animal shit. The extinction of many species has crippled the global poop pump, compromising the earth’s fertility. —VICE

Done with reading today? Watch our new video ‘Wolf of the West End’.