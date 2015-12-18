The VICE Morning Bulletin

Pharma Bro Freed on $5 Million Bond Martin Shkreli has been released on a $5 million bond [€4.6 million], but faces a 20-year prison term if convicted of securities fraud. Shkreli, reviled for hiking the price of life-saving drugs, is accused of stealing millions from one of his companies to repay investors elsewhere. —USA Today
Sanders Campaign Accessed Clinton Voter Data The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has cut off Bernie Sanders’ campaign from a master voter file for accessing Hillary Clinton’s confidential voter data. Sanders’ campaign manager said a low-level staffer, now fired, had viewed the information. —The Washington Post
San Bernardino Gunman’s Friend Accused Enrique Marquez Jr. has been charged with conspiring with San Bernardino shooter Syed Rizwan Farook to carry out attacks on two other Californian targets. Marquez Jr. is also accused of buying the guns used by Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik. —NBC News
Rhode Island School Investigates Child Abuse St. George’s School in Rhode Island has been investigating “multiple credible reports” of sexual abuse of students in the 1970s and 1980s. The Rhode Island State Police is also looking into the accusations at the prestigious boarding school. —The New York Times
International News
Big Powers Struggle Over Syria Road Map Ahead of talks in New York today, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council were struggling to agree on a road map to end the Syrian civil war on Friday. The road map involves a ceasefire, but would not apply to the Islamic State and some other militant groups. —Reuters
Israel To Compensate Turkey Israel and Turkey have reached a preliminary agreement on “normalizing” relations. Ties broke down after the Israeli navy raided a flotilla bound for Gaza in 2010 and killed ten Turkish activists. The deal will see Israel compensate families of those killed. —BBC News
Peace Deal in Libya Libya’s two rival factions have signed a UN-backed deal to form a unity government and end years of violence. Chants of “Libya, Libya” erupted at a deal-signing ceremony in Morocco. —Al Jazeera
Beijing Smog Causes Red Alert Chinese authorities have issued a pollution “red alert” for the city for the second time this month. It means restrictions on car use and factory production, while schools will close and and residents are encouraged to stay indoors. —AP
Everything Else
Sainthood Expected for Mother Teresa Pope Francis has recognized a second miracle attributed to Mother Teresa, which clears the way for the Catholic nun, who died in 1997, to be made a saint next year. —CNN
Disney World Bans Toys Guns New security precautions mean Disney World has discontinued toy gun sales in all of its parks, added metal detectors, and barred anyone 14 and older from wearing a costume. —TIME
France Regulates Models’ Weight France has passed a law forcing models to provide a doctor’s certificate confirming they are a healthy weight. In addition, magazines will have to label Photoshopped images as “touched up.” —The Guardian
