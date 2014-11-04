The VICE News Interview: Abdullah Elshamy

On August 14, 2013, Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Elshamy was arrested in Egypt. Though he was never charged, he was accused of helping the Muslim Brotherhood by writing stories that were “harmful to national security.” While awaiting trial, Elshamy was transported through four jails in the country – including a maximum security facility – and put in solitary confinement. After going on a hunger strike in January that lasted 147 days, he was released on medical grounds on June 18, 2014 – 307 days after his initial arrest.

VICE News Editor-in-Chief Jason Mojica interviewed Abdullah Elshamy about his experience in Egyptian prison, and his thoughts on the future of press freedom.