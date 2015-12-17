In 2014, convicted fraudster and infamous British socialite “Lord” Edward Davenport was released early from prison under controversial circumstances.

With exclusive access to Davenport after his release from HMP Wandsworth, VICE charts his meteoric rise to infamy in the 1980s as the brains behind the elite, underage Gatecrasher Balls; through his duping the Sierra Leone government out of their London embassy, before holding sex parties in it; to his dramatic fall from grace as the result of the multi-million pound fraud he was eventually convicted of.

Charting the efforts of “Fast Eddie” to work his way back up to the top, Wolf of the West End is both an intimate portrait of the notorious Davenport and a look at the frenzy he has left in his wake.