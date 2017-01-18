The World’s First Vegan Supermarket Chain Just Went Bankrupt

If you don’t happen to be one of the roughly one million vegans currently living in Germany, you’re probably under the impression that “Veganz” must be a name for some underground crunk-hop group that raps about slabs of seitan and the sheer unsustainability of modern agribusiness.



If you do happen to be one of those roughly one million Germans, you’re likely aware that Veganz is, in fact, the world’s first fully vegan supermarket chain.



Created in 2011 by a former meat-eater who came up with the concept after traveling abroad and being exposed to a surplus of vegan foods, Veganz now has nine locations and is the first fully vegan supermarket chain in not just Germany, but the entire world. Whether or not you are a vegan, it’s hard to argue about the overall importance of and precedent Veganz sets to everyone with an alternative diet.



