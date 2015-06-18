There’s a New Eagles of Death Metal Album on its Way

Eagles of Death Metal, the duo of Jesse Hughes and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, have revealed their fifth full length studio album ZIPPER DOWN. The announcement came last night via a clip of them playing bridge in an old folks home (above), because who doesn’t love a strong visual metaphor that shits on ageism? Hughes and Homme are both in their forties now, but the only afternoon special you’ll find them enjoying is, well, certainly not food.

Speaking of which, VICE is also about to release The Redemption of the Devil – a documentary about Jesse Hughes, exploring what happens when one of the most wild, charismatic rockers in the industry turns 40. Check out a trailer for that below. The first screening will take place on July 1 at Everyman Cinema in London, with a Q&A afterwards.

ZIPPER DOWN will be released on October 2 via T-Boy/UMe.