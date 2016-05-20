I Have No Idea What the Hell Is Going On in These New ‘Game of Thrones’ Photos

Game of Thrones is a show on television. It’s about a cast of kooky characters just trying to make their way in the world, and boy, do they get themselves in some sticky situations! For instance, sometimes they kill, rape, and disfigure each other. TV fans can’t get enough of this exciting stuff. “Did you watch last night’s Game of Thrones?” people ask me sometimes. “No,” I say, because I don’t really follow the show.

Anyway, every week HBO sends out some still photos from the upcoming episode, and on Wednesday they did that again. They are pretty good, I guess. Here they are:



Photo by Macall B. Polay/HBO

A big part of living in the Game of Thrones world is standing outside and looking at something. Here are a couple characters doing just that.



Photo by Helen Sloan/HBO

Another important thing that happens in the show is that they stand inside, sometimes facing each other, sometimes not.



Photo courtesy of HBO

There’s a part of the show that is in the snow and this is from that part. Is the ugly guy going to pull out his sword and, like, chop the other guy’s head off? Wow. Tune in if you want to find out!



Photo by Helen Sloan/HBO

Whoa, are those actual faces, or just, like, parts of statues?!? Pretty crazy either way.



Photo by Helen Sloan/HBO

If you live in the Game of Thrones world, a lot of times you have to focus or you won’t know what’s going on. This guy, whoever he is, seems pretty intent on not missing anything. Good for him!



Photo by Helen Sloan/HBO



This is one of those “sneak peeks” at the upcoming episode that excites fans because it raises so many questions: Is that woman on the right the same woman who was standing inside a couple photos up? It is, right? Where are these characters? Are they having a nice time?



Photo by Helen Sloan/HBO



I’m not sure what this woman is doing. I hope things work out for her though. You never know what’s going to happen next in Game of Thrones! It’s on Sunday, I think.

