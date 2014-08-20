Think You Run D.C.? Yung Gleesh Wants to Know “Since When”

Yung Gleesh is back with the video for “Since When,” directed by Will Hoopes. “Since When” is the first single off his upcoming Cleansides Finest 3; produced by Dolan Beats, the track features The Gleetchie One’s trademark catchy sing-song flow, with which he calls out fakers claiming to run DC. This is Gleesh’s city. He marks his territory by sprinkling SmartWater on the ground. Your move, phonies.

Catch Yung Gleesh live at Fools Gold Day Off in Brooklyn on September 1, and look out for Cleansides Finest 3 on September 16 via Livemixtapes.

