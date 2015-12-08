This Guy Is Getting Fined for Having a Zombie Nativity Scene in His Front Yard

Jasen Dixon’s zombie nativity scene via the display’s Facebook page

For the second year in a row, Ohio resident Jason Dixon has unveiled his zombie nativity scene on his front lawn just in time for the holidays. And for the second year in a row, his community members and even the local authorities are trying to get him to take it down.

Raw Story reports that Dixon’s display—which houses undead wise men, a ghoulish Mary and Joseph, and a radioactive-blue, spike-toothed baby Jesus—is the target of Christians protestors, who leave him flyers that say things like “God frowns upon this manger scene.”

He’s getting fined by the city, ostensibly because he didn’t get the proper permits for his 65-square-foot nativity scene, but he told a local CBS affiliate that he’s being singled out because of his display’s “theme.” Dixon had received one $500 [€460] fine as of Friday, and expects to continue to be fined every day the little zombie Jesus continues to rest his undead head in the scene’s manger.

To help offset the cost of the fines, Dixon has launched an Indigogo campaign to ask for donations to fight the town’s fines and keep zombie Jesus on his lawn for as long as he can. He’s received $407 [€375] as of Monday afternoon.