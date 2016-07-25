This Guy Quit His Job to Travel the World Catching Pokémon

Sure, Pokémon Go may be kind of boring and riddled with bugs, but who cares? How else are you going to venture into the world, catch 500 Weedle, and then go home to drop a lucky egg and just evolve like crazy to gain XP to become a master trainer?

Unfortunately, it’s hard to find the time to commit to a serious Pokémon regimen, what with the jobs and responsibilities and laundry or whatever. That’s why one brave soul in New Zealand has done what so many around the world don’t have the guts to do: He quit his job to travel around, playing Pokémon Go full-time.

“I have been working for six years, and I was desperate for a break,” 24-year-old Tom Currie told the Guardian. “Pokémon gave me the chance to live that dream.”

The Guardian reports that Currie has already hit six towns in New Zealand, and has bus tickets to keep going for the foreseeable future.

“Tom is a very spur-of-the-moment, independent kid, he always has been,” Currie’s mother told the Guardian. “His nana and I don’t understand the game, but I remember him loving it in his childhood. I am just glad he is out enjoying his life and seeing so much of New Zealand.”

Currie has been on the road for a week now and already bagged 90 of the original 151 Pokémon. That means that if you are holding a gym somewhere in New Zealand right now with just a lame-ass 500 CP Pinsir, Currie is probably on his way to give you a very rude awakening.

