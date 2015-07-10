This Is What Heaven Looks Like By Will Laren July 10, 2015, 4:03am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard See more from Will at willlaren.tumblr.com Tagged:branded heaven, Comics!, cool heaven for cool grandpas, LOL, weird heaven, will laren Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Inside a Drug Tourism Economy 04.06.17 By Allison Tierney How to Deal with Every Type of Asshole in Your Office 04.06.17 By Seth Ferranti Polyamorous People Tell Their Worst Breakup Stories 04.06.17 By Jesse Donaldson The Awkward Links Between a Trump Aide and Hungarian Nazis 04.06.17 By Allie Conti