This Week In Music And Fashion: Kanye, Miley, Rihanna, Kid Cudi, And More

In the words of Kanye, “It’s illegal to be naked.” That plainly-stated quote sums up the universality of fashion, which was especially apparent where music met fashion over the past week. A group of heavyweight artists you’d never imagine hanging out on their own accord were brought together under one roof—in one front row, even—at the inaugural LA Fashion Awards. That included Kanye, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Ciara and Rihanna. Rihanna and Beyonce were also joined this week in a very different way; one started a legal battle against retailers for co-opting her name while the other emerged victorious after a similar year-long fight. There was reason to celebrate for Miley and Kid Cudi too, who launched and landed new campaigns.



Kanye Gives Motivational Fashion Speech

By now, Kanye West should have an entire book containing all of his fashion monologues. He is a well of aspirational talks and pull quotes, and this week was no exception. While at the LA Fashion Awards, ‘Ye gave one of his most uplifting talks yet using uppercase-deserving words like God, Fashion, Truth and Power. While wearing a Megadeth t-shirt, he told the crowd that everyone is a “fashion insider.” But that wasn’t even the best part. Here are some highlights per E!:

-“We have the power to change the world. I believe that through design, because design is the closest to truth, problem-solving truth is the closest to love, and love is the closest thing to God, and God is love … I don’t know if I even made one f–king good point.”

-“In my opinion, God is the number one creator, and anytime we create, we’re an extension of doing his work on earth. That’s why we’re here. What can we do for humanity? And you know, in a way, fashion is what defines the time.”

-“The paparazzi always come up to me, [asking] ‘Why you not smiling?’ and I think, not smiling makes me smile …When you see paintings in an old castle, people are not smiling ’cause it just wouldn’t look as cool.”



Miley Does Her Best Madonna Impression for MAC

Miley Cyrus has only done two commercials so far—for Golden Lady tights and now for MAC—but she is already proving to be a queen at video ad work. Just look at how many headlines she can generate from a thirty-eight-second clip where she finds time to lick a disco ball, flaunt her stripper pole moves, and, in black lingerie and with her platinum dye job, give a nod to Madonna’s True Blue era. Mike Huckabee is thanking her right now for providing him with the inspiration for his God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy follow-up. Of course, on the Miley spectrum, the ad is relatively tame. Recall that just last week she was showing us full frontal nudity.



Kid Cudi Lands His First Coach Campaign

Kid Cudi’s campaign that emerged this week is an entirely different story. Sadly no one thought to put him in a crop top for it. But the stylists behind the shoot did dress him in a pair of cropped pants. It would a snooze of an ad but for the fact that this is a major step forward for Coach, the brand best known for making leather goods for White Middle America. At least your mom is probably aware of Kid Cudi now.







Rihanna Got Monetary Revenge on Topshop for Selling T-Shirts With Her Face

Photo via Jezebel



No one fucks with Rihanna, and no one especially fucks with Rihanna’s face. Topshop learned that lesson the hard way this week when a judge declared they were in the wrong for selling unauthorized t-shirts stamped with a headshot of the singer circa Talk That Talk and declared they pony up $5 million to Rihanna.



Beyonce Chases Down Etsy Retailers Selling Feyonce Merch

Beyonce is similarly out for retailers’ blood after her team caught wind of Etsy users selling “Feyonce”-emblazoned items with a diamond ring for an “O.” While not as clear cut as Rihanna’s case, Etsy buckled under Bey’s pressure and removed what was once the best-ever engagement gift, mugs bearing her parodied name. You can still find other homewares and clothing items with “Feyonce” on it though. Better act fast.

