Listen to a Song from This Will Destroy You’s (Obviously) Epic New Album

The title of This Will Destroy You’s new album, Another Language, feels almost like an inside joke. Over three albums and a handful of EPs across the last decade, the Texas band has turned their expansive, instrumental songs into a communicative form of expression. What’s being expressed, exactly? That’s up to you, really. The songs’ epic, ethereal drifting serve as a Rorschach test for your inner psyche. If you’re having an optimistic day, they might feel uplifting and empowering. If you are depressed, they might make you want to crawl into a dark hole of self-loathing and Cinnabon. “Invitation” from their new album is a four-minute choose-your-own-emotion track that can speak to you however you want. It’s in another language.

Another Language, This Will Destroy You’s fourth album is out from Suicide Squeeze on September 16. You can pre-order it right here. The band is on tour through Europe. Dates below.

Tour dates

FRI AUG 29 – Bristol UK, ArcTanGent Festival

MON SEP 1 – Glasgow UK, Mono

TUE SEP 2 – Manchester UK, Deaf Institute

WED SEP 3 – London UK, Scala

THU SEP 4 – Brighton UK, The Haunt

FRI SEP 5 – Paris FR, Petit Bain

SAT SEP 6 – Ghent BL, Dok

SUN SEP 7 – Maastricht NL, Bruis Festival

MON SEP 8 – Hamburg DE, Hafenklang

TUE SEP 9 – Berlin DE, Bi Nuu

WED SEP 10 – Leipzig DE, Conne Island

FRI SEP 12 – Aarhus DK, Postfest

WED SEP 17 – Warsaw PL, Klub Hydrozagadka

THU SEP 18 – Bratislava SK, Batelier Club

FRI SEP 19 – Tilburg NL, Incubate Festival

SAT SEP 20 – St. Gallen CH, Grabenhalle

SUN SEP 21 – Fribourg CH, Fri-Son

MON SEP 22 – Innsbruck AT, PMK

TUE SEP 23 – Padova IT, Mame

WED SEP 24 – Rome IT, Circolo degli Artisti

THU SEP 25 – Milan IT, Leoncavallo

FRI SEP 26 – Zurich CH, Bogen F