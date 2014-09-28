Thom Yorke Has Released a Solo Album via… THE INTERNET!!!

Not a bad week for Radiohead fans. First, they announce that they have entered the studio to begin work on their ninth studio album. Then, in the last hour, frontman Thom Yorke has got all “and here’s one I made earlier” by announcing his own solo album, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, for immediate release.

The eight track album is being distributed via Bit Torrent, using a quite libertarian technique devised, it seems, by Yorke and Godrich themselves, that aims to bypass “the self-elected gatekeepers”. Not unusual behaviour from Yorke, who described Spotify in 2013 as “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse.” Relaying via a press release, the duo wrote: “As an experiment we are using a new version of BitTorrent to distribute a new Thom Yorke record. The new Torrent files have a pay gate to access a bundle of files. The files can be anything, but in this case is an ‘album’.”

Last time Thom Yorke went solo, he did an average record called The Eraser, so you can understand everyones frantic excitement here.

You can purchase the files immediately via the embed below, or you can fork out for a deluxe edition here.