Here Is a New Song from Thom Yorke Called “Youwouldn’tlikemewhenI’mangry”

In case the pounding snow and cutting wind isn’t enough to make you feel like the world is hopeless and wintertime is an endless season of hating yourself, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke just put out a new song called “Youwouldn’tlikemewhenI’mangry.” The electronic-laced track follows the release of his second studio album earlier this year, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, which he put out through BitTorrent. This time around, he dropped the song over on BandCamp, where he’s also decided to stream Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes in its entirety. “so continuing the ‘experiment’ (kind of!!),” he tweeted earlier today, “Tomorrow’sModernBoxes is now available on @BandCamp.”

Stream both the new song and LP in its entirety below, and head over to BandCamp if you want to purchase the files so you can put them on your iPod Classic or whatever and think about your life as you walk slowly down the street.

Videos by VICE

“Youwouldn’tlikemewhenI’mangry”

Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

@ericsundy