Thurston Moore (9/10/13) by Jason Lazarus

This photograph originally appeared in the 2014 VICE photo issue.

Thurston Moore (9/10/13), archival pigment print, 60 x 40 inches

In 2013, I had a ten-minute portrait session with Thurston Moore. I handed him a sheet of 8.5-by-11-inch paper and asked him to fold it in a way that evoked where music might be in ten years. Without hesitation he sat down and quickly crafted an elegant white abstraction. When asked, he selected sky blue for the background. —Jason Lazarus

