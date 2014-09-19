Having a Tibetan Sky Burial Means Birds Will Slowly Eat Your Corpse

Thumbnail photo via Wikipedia Creative Commons

In the second installment of the What Happens When You Die podcast, our resident death expert Megan Rosenbloom (whose next edition of the Death Salon lecture series is in San Francisco on October 11th) teaches us about Tibetan sky burials, which includes birds eating your decaying, lifeless corpse.

Our special guests for this episode are comedians Guy Branum (Head Writer of X-Play on G4, Chelsea Lately) and Billy Wayne Davis (Last Comic Standing, WTF with Marc Maron). Joining them are VICE contributors Josh Androsky and Grant Pardee.

