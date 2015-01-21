Tobias Jesso Jr. Just Released His First Official Music Video For “How Could You Babe?”

This morning, we were #blessed with Tobias Jesso Jr.’s first official music video for the second single from his album titled, “How Could You Babe?” This track is the perfect heart-clenching, gut-wrenching soul jam that will get you through a hard break-up. Not to mention, it’s a song that you should probably send to your Randy Newman loving parents so that they can be proud of you for your ~throwback, yet modern~ music taste. Directed by Grant Singer, the video is the perfect accompaniment to the song–featuring Tobias singing while playing the piano on the beach and in an empty pool.

Let it be noted that I want the below image blown up and framed on my wall, and will take any gifts. Seriously, its not that hard to find my address if you really wanted to.

Goon is out March 17th via True Panther records.