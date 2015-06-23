Toilet Tribes: Photos from the Girls’ Loos in London’s Nightclubs

For the past few months I’ve been spending my weekends hanging out in the girls’ loos of London’s nightclubs. This isn’t because I’m a plumber, or a lazy pervert, or because I have a keen interest in paying £2 for a Smint and a short blast of Sure Ultra Dry. It’s because I’ve decided to document the fleeting friendships that form by the sinks and the cubicles of the ladies’ toilets every Friday and Saturday night.

While the dance floor might be full of side eyes and aggy guys, the girls’ loos are a judgment-free haven of women swapping lipsticks, drinks and words of wisdom. If you’ve smashed your phone, or if all that crying’s made it look like you put your make-up on with a knife and fork, you know that an uplifting pep talk in the nearest cubicle probably isn’t too far away.

The project is ongoing, but what you see below are some photos I’ve taken so far of the “five-minute communities” that spark between girls when they’re united for no other reason than the fact they need to go to the loo – an insight into the honesty and energy shared between women in their toilet tribes.

See more of Sarah’s work at sarahmcclarence.com, and some more of her Toilet Tribe photos below.