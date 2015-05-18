Let Denmark Instrumental Trio, Town Portal, Take You on an Endless Journey on Their New Album, ‘The Occident’

Town Portal’s sophomore album The Occident feels like a long, winding road that leads to nowhere. The Denmark three-piece meander and noodle their way through these eight songs, sometimes building things up to dark, disorientingly technical intensities only to stop short and shift into quieter, more peaceful ambiance. But all the while, you feel like you’re being brought somewhere. It’s not until around the album’s midpoint when you realize you’ve just been along for the ride this whole time.

You can listen to The Occident in its entirety below. Let Town Portal take you on this blissfully serene journey into an abyss.

The Occident is available next week from Small Pond Recordings.