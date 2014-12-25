Depressing Male Subcultures: Buy the Christmas Action Figures Now! By Freel and Gorse December 25, 2014, 8:40am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard PHOTOGRAPHY: FREEL AND GORSE STYLING: PHOEBE HAINES Models: Jordan and Charlie at Body Videos by VICE Sunglasses supplied by TEEJ, Elvine hoody and jacket, G-Star Raw trousers, Palladium G-Star Raw trousers and jacket, ASOS T-shirt, Doc Martens boots, accessories supplied by TEEJ ASOS hat, K-Way jacket, Elvine trousers, New Balance trainers, Casio watch All clothes by this is FRED, Palladium boots Customised Nike T-shirt, Levis Jacket, ASOS shorts, Adidas Originals trainers, beanie supplied by TEEJ AMH top, ASOS T-shirt and shorts with meggings, G-Shock x Casio watch, Nike trainers, scarf stylist’s own, cap supplied by TEEJ Tagged:black metal, cyber punk, Fashion, freel and gorse, fuck bois, Jedi goth, lunarcore, Phoebe Haines, sad boys, subculture toy, Vice Blog Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Remixing Patrik Ervell 07.16.15 By Alex Lee Play Our Interactive ‘Street Fighter’ Fashion Shoot 04.28.15 By Edmund Fraser Bad Guys Doing Good Deeds 03.30.15 By ALEX DE MORA Winding Moors 12.01.14 By Bella Howard