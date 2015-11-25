The Very Real Dangers of Nature Selfies By Will Laren November 25, 2015, 2:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard To see more from Will, visit willlaren.tumblr.com Tagged:#SAP, Comics!, nature, stuck inside a tree, trying to be cool, will laren Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Man Versus Machine 04.07.17 By Astra Taylor; Ben Wizner; Daniel Pinchbeck; and more My Execution, 20 Days Away 04.07.17 By Kenneth Williams Inside a Drug Tourism Economy 04.06.17 By Allison Tierney How to Deal with Every Type of Asshole in Your Office 04.06.17 By Seth Ferranti