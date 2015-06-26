Our Prayers Are Answered: Here’s Ty Dolla $ign’s New Song with Future and Rae Sremmurd, “Blasé”

It’s a confirmed fact that there is no collection of people making music that surfs the wave of turning up while rocking cool ass sunglasses than Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Rae Sremmurd. And since sometimes the stars align and the universe gives us exactly what we want, now all three are on a song together, being extremely cool. So cool, in fact, that they are blasé about all the bottles they are ordering in the club and Maseratis they are driving.

I, however, am not blasé about how dope this song is. It is great. Ty raps like Future and then croons the words “young and I’m riiiiich” and then compares himself to Nate Dogg. Future is Future. Both of the Rae Sremmurds rap the saddest they have ever rapped in their lives, which is, like, medium jaded about their girls’ expensive shoes. It is beautiful. The last 30 seconds of the song is just Future singing “alcohol and chronic yeah that’s all we want” over and over. This is a symphony of restrained turn up. It may be from Ty’s upcoming album, Free TC, which the song’s Soundcloud page is coming soon. Listen to it below:

